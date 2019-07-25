Tejas Networks Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.56 crore, down 31.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.56 crore in June 2019 down 31.8% from Rs. 235.41 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2019 down 87.22% from Rs. 45.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.13 crore in June 2019 down 56.84% from Rs. 72.13 crore in June 2018.

Tejas Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.97 in June 2018.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 128.90 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.75% returns over the last 6 months and -52.76% over the last 12 months.