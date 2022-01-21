Tejas Networks Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.04 crore, down 20.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.04 crore in December 2021 down 20.54% from Rs. 134.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2021 down 360.28% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2021 down 152.87% from Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2020.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 418.95 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)