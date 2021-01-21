Tejas Networks Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.71 crore, up 57.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.71 crore in December 2020 up 57.89% from Rs. 85.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2020 up 108.26% from Rs. 111.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2020 up 247.18% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2019.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.15 in December 2019.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 137.25 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.82% returns over the last 6 months and 53.27% over the last 12 months.