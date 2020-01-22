Tejas Networks Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.32 crore, down 52.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.32 crore in December 2019 down 52.89% from Rs. 181.10 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.89 crore in December 2019 down 453.3% from Rs. 31.67 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2019 down 85.73% from Rs. 44.71 crore in December 2018.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 90.30 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.94% returns over the last 6 months and -58.19% over the last 12 months.