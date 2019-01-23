Tejas Networks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 181.10 crore, down 20.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.10 crore in December 2018 down 20.91% from Rs. 228.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.67 crore in December 2018 down 2.04% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.71 crore in December 2018 down 25.18% from Rs. 59.76 crore in December 2017.

Tejas Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2017.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 213.10 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -45.55% over the last 12 months.