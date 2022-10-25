Tejas Networks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.94 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.94 crore in September 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 172.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 70.77% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.59 crore in September 2022 up 84.76% from Rs. 22.51 crore in September 2021.

Tejas Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 691.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.20% returns over the last 6 months and 64.80% over the last 12 months.