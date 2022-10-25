 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tejas Networks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.94 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 219.94 crore in September 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 172.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 70.77% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.59 crore in September 2022 up 84.76% from Rs. 22.51 crore in September 2021.

Tejas Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 691.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.20% returns over the last 6 months and 64.80% over the last 12 months.

Tejas Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 219.94 125.76 172.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 219.94 125.76 172.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.39 67.40 92.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.08 8.93 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.40 0.28 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.51 37.96 32.12
Depreciation 25.82 23.37 18.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.82 18.51 29.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.28 -30.69 0.06
Other Income 20.05 18.69 4.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.77 -12.00 4.23
Interest 4.87 0.94 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.90 -12.94 3.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.90 -12.94 3.33
Tax 9.83 -6.30 -0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.07 -6.64 3.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.07 -6.64 3.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.07 -6.64 3.66
Equity Share Capital 155.38 151.52 117.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.45 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.45 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.45 0.31
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.45 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
