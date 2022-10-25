English
    Tejas Networks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.94 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 219.94 crore in September 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 172.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 70.77% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.59 crore in September 2022 up 84.76% from Rs. 22.51 crore in September 2021.

    Tejas Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

    Tejas Networks shares closed at 691.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.20% returns over the last 6 months and 64.80% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations219.94125.76172.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations219.94125.76172.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.3967.4092.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.088.93--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.400.28--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.5137.9632.12
    Depreciation25.8223.3718.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.8218.5129.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.28-30.690.06
    Other Income20.0518.694.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.77-12.004.23
    Interest4.870.940.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.90-12.943.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.90-12.943.33
    Tax9.83-6.30-0.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.07-6.643.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.07-6.643.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.07-6.643.66
    Equity Share Capital155.38151.52117.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-0.450.37
    Diluted EPS0.07-0.450.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-0.450.31
    Diluted EPS0.07-0.450.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
