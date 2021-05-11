Tejas Networks Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.55 crore, up 269.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.55 crore in March 2021 up 269.34% from Rs. 54.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2021 up 126.52% from Rs. 126.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2021 up 132.35% from Rs. 104.57 crore in March 2020.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.73 in March 2020.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 184.75 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.51% returns over the last 6 months and 433.19% over the last 12 months.