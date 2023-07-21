English
    Tejas Networks Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore, up 49.4% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore in June 2023 up 49.4% from Rs. 125.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.29 crore in June 2023 down 295.93% from Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.79 crore in June 2023 down 335.62% from Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2022.

    Tejas Networks shares closed at 856.90 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.91% returns over the last 6 months and 74.47% over the last 12 months.

    Tejas Networks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.89299.32125.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.89299.32125.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.57190.5467.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.405.998.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.630.710.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.0577.5237.96
    Depreciation34.4235.4723.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.7732.7518.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-80.69-43.66-30.69
    Other Income19.4821.2718.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-61.21-22.39-12.00
    Interest4.674.650.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-65.88-27.04-12.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-65.88-27.04-12.94
    Tax-39.59-15.57-6.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.29-11.47-6.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.29-11.47-6.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.29-11.47-6.64
    Equity Share Capital169.57171.64151.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-0.70-0.45
    Diluted EPS-1.56-0.70-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-0.70-0.45
    Diluted EPS-1.56-0.70-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

