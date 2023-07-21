Tejas Networks Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore, up 49.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore in June 2023 up 49.4% from Rs. 125.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.29 crore in June 2023 down 295.93% from Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.79 crore in June 2023 down 335.62% from Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2022.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 856.90 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.91% returns over the last 6 months and 74.47% over the last 12 months.