Tejas Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.55 crore, up 156.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.55 crore in December 2022 up 156.44% from Rs. 107.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 55.23% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2022 up 343.58% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2021.

Tejas Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.55 219.94 107.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.55 219.94 107.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 160.54 115.39 68.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.82 7.08 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.58 -3.40 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.66 48.51 31.36
Depreciation 29.35 25.82 20.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.10 30.82 35.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.34 -4.28 -48.52
Other Income 21.00 20.05 16.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 15.77 -32.13
Interest 4.74 4.87 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.08 10.90 -32.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.08 10.90 -32.91
Tax 5.80 9.83 -8.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.88 1.07 -24.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.88 1.07 -24.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.88 1.07 -24.30
Equity Share Capital 155.38 155.38 114.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 0.07 -2.13
Diluted EPS -0.71 0.07 -2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 0.07 -2.13
Diluted EPS -0.71 0.07 -2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited