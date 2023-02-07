Tejas Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.55 crore, up 156.44% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 274.55 crore in December 2022 up 156.44% from Rs. 107.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 55.23% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2022 up 343.58% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2021.
Tejas Networks shares closed at 546.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 19.21% over the last 12 months.
|Tejas Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.55
|219.94
|107.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|274.55
|219.94
|107.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|160.54
|115.39
|68.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.82
|7.08
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.58
|-3.40
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.66
|48.51
|31.36
|Depreciation
|29.35
|25.82
|20.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.10
|30.82
|35.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.34
|-4.28
|-48.52
|Other Income
|21.00
|20.05
|16.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|15.77
|-32.13
|Interest
|4.74
|4.87
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.08
|10.90
|-32.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.08
|10.90
|-32.91
|Tax
|5.80
|9.83
|-8.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.88
|1.07
|-24.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.88
|1.07
|-24.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.88
|1.07
|-24.30
|Equity Share Capital
|155.38
|155.38
|114.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|0.07
|-2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|0.07
|-2.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|0.07
|-2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|0.07
|-2.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited