English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tejas Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.55 crore, up 156.44% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.55 crore in December 2022 up 156.44% from Rs. 107.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 55.23% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2022 up 343.58% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2021.

    Tejas Networks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.55219.94107.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.55219.94107.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials160.54115.3968.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.827.08--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.58-3.40--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.6648.5131.36
    Depreciation29.3525.8220.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1030.8235.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.34-4.28-48.52
    Other Income21.0020.0516.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.3415.77-32.13
    Interest4.744.870.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.0810.90-32.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.0810.90-32.91
    Tax5.809.83-8.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.881.07-24.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.881.07-24.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.881.07-24.30
    Equity Share Capital155.38155.38114.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.710.07-2.13
    Diluted EPS-0.710.07-2.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.710.07-2.13
    Diluted EPS-0.710.07-2.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited