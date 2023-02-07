Tejas Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.55 crore, up 156.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.55 crore in December 2022 up 156.44% from Rs. 107.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 55.23% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2022 up 343.58% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 546.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 19.21% over the last 12 months.