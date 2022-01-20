Tejas Networks Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.06 crore, down 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.06 crore in December 2021 down 20.63% from Rs. 134.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021 down 363.27% from Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2021 down 153.72% from Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2020.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 440.95 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 137.01% returns over the last 6 months and 219.30% over the last 12 months.