Tega Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.65 crore, up 26.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.65 crore in March 2023 up 26.62% from Rs. 154.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in March 2023 up 3.27% from Rs. 31.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2023 up 8.42% from Rs. 46.07 crore in March 2022.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in March 2022.

Tega Industries shares closed at 817.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.71% over the last 12 months.