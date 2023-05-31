English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tega Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.65 crore, up 26.62% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.65 crore in March 2023 up 26.62% from Rs. 154.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in March 2023 up 3.27% from Rs. 31.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2023 up 8.42% from Rs. 46.07 crore in March 2022.

    Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in March 2022.

    Tega Industries shares closed at 817.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.71% over the last 12 months.

    Tega Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.65185.94154.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.65185.94154.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.2779.1560.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.315.865.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2317.6114.08
    Depreciation4.394.674.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.9539.7342.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4938.9227.05
    Other Income5.089.7214.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5648.6441.50
    Interest2.013.022.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.5545.6239.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.5545.6239.34
    Tax11.0010.707.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.5534.9131.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.5534.9131.52
    Equity Share Capital66.3566.2966.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.915.274.76
    Diluted EPS4.895.244.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.915.274.76
    Diluted EPS4.895.244.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Industrial Equipments #Results #TEGA industries
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am