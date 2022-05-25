 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tega Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.52 crore, up 6.8% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.52 crore in March 2022 up 6.8% from Rs. 144.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.52 crore in March 2022 down 65.88% from Rs. 92.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.07 crore in March 2022 down 58.07% from Rs. 109.88 crore in March 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.32 in March 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 437.85 on May 24, 2022 (BSE)

Tega Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.52 171.12
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 154.52 171.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.63 79.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.52 -0.97
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 14.08 13.43
Depreciation 4.57 4.47
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 42.68 45.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.05 28.84
Other Income 14.45 6.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.50 35.47
Interest 2.16 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.34 33.83
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.34 33.83
Tax 7.82 8.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.52 25.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.52 25.43
Equity Share Capital 66.29 66.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 4.34
Diluted EPS 4.73 3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 4.34
Diluted EPS 4.73 3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Industrial Equipments #Results #TEGA industries
first published: May 25, 2022 12:00 pm
