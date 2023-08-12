English
    Tega Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.21 crore, down 8.27% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.21 crore in June 2023 down 8.27% from Rs. 159.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.43 crore in June 2023 up 12.01% from Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2023 up 16.01% from Rs. 34.22 crore in June 2022.

    Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in June 2022.

    Tega Industries shares closed at 1,077.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.65% returns over the last 6 months and 118.83% over the last 12 months.

    Tega Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.21195.65159.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.21195.65159.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.2785.2768.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.493.310.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1216.2315.47
    Depreciation4.774.394.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.0445.9543.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5040.4927.11
    Other Income6.435.082.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9345.5629.57
    Interest3.002.012.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.9343.5527.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.9343.5527.16
    Tax7.5111.005.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.4332.5521.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.4332.5521.81
    Equity Share Capital66.4566.3566.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.684.913.29
    Diluted EPS3.674.893.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.684.913.29
    Diluted EPS3.674.893.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

