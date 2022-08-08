 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tega Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.40 crore, up 36.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.40 crore in June 2022 up 36.37% from Rs. 116.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022 up 16.93% from Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.22 crore in June 2022 up 10.35% from Rs. 31.01 crore in June 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in June 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 476.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.57% returns over the last 6 months

Tega Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.40 154.52 144.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.40 154.52 144.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.04 60.63 71.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.72 5.52 -17.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.47 14.08 12.86
Depreciation 4.65 4.57 5.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.42 42.68 40.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.11 27.05 31.06
Other Income 2.46 14.45 73.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.57 41.50 104.14
Interest 2.41 2.16 3.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.16 39.34 100.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.16 39.34 100.66
Tax 5.35 7.82 8.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.81 31.52 92.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.81 31.52 92.39
Equity Share Capital 66.29 66.29 57.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 4.76 16.32
Diluted EPS 3.27 4.73 13.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 4.76 16.04
Diluted EPS 3.27 4.73 13.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Industrial Equipments #Results #TEGA industries
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.