Tega Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.40 crore, up 36.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.40 crore in June 2022 up 36.37% from Rs. 116.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022 up 16.93% from Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.22 crore in June 2022 up 10.35% from Rs. 31.01 crore in June 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in June 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 476.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.57% returns over the last 6 months