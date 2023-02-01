 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tega Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.94 crore, up 8.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.94 crore in December 2022 up 8.66% from Rs. 171.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.91 crore in December 2022 up 37.32% from Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 up 33.48% from Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2021.

Tega Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 185.94 174.15 171.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 185.94 174.15 171.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.15 85.99 79.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.86 -6.53 -0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.61 17.59 13.43
Depreciation 4.67 4.60 4.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.73 44.48 45.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.92 28.01 28.84
Other Income 9.72 7.71 6.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.64 35.72 35.47
Interest 3.02 2.44 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.62 33.27 33.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.62 33.27 33.83
Tax 10.70 8.73 8.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.91 24.55 25.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.91 24.55 25.43
Equity Share Capital 66.29 66.29 66.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.27 3.70 4.34
Diluted EPS 5.24 3.69 3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.27 3.70 4.34
Diluted EPS 5.24 3.69 3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
