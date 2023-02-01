English
    Tega Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.94 crore, up 8.66% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.94 crore in December 2022 up 8.66% from Rs. 171.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.91 crore in December 2022 up 37.32% from Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 up 33.48% from Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2021.

    Tega Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.94174.15171.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.94174.15171.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.1585.9979.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.86-6.53-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6117.5913.43
    Depreciation4.674.604.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.7344.4845.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9228.0128.84
    Other Income9.727.716.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6435.7235.47
    Interest3.022.441.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.6233.2733.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.6233.2733.83
    Tax10.708.738.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.9124.5525.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.9124.5525.43
    Equity Share Capital66.2966.2966.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.273.704.34
    Diluted EPS5.243.693.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.273.704.34
    Diluted EPS5.243.693.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited