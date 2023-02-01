Tega Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.94 crore, up 8.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.94 crore in December 2022 up 8.66% from Rs. 171.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.91 crore in December 2022 up 37.32% from Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 up 33.48% from Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in December 2021.

