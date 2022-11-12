 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tega Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.19 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.19 crore in September 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 230.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 22.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.86 crore in September 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in September 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 539.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.66% returns over the last 6 months

Tega Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 276.19 244.45 230.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 276.19 244.45 230.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.65 106.68 101.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.06 -5.73 -4.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.41 38.54 36.98
Depreciation 9.64 9.14 10.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.08 58.78 56.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.47 37.04 29.20
Other Income 6.75 -3.28 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.22 33.76 31.19
Interest 4.87 4.97 2.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.35 28.79 28.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.35 28.79 28.62
Tax 11.87 6.72 6.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.48 22.07 21.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.48 22.07 21.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.88 0.98 0.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.35 23.05 22.55
Equity Share Capital 66.29 66.29 66.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 3.48 3.30
Diluted EPS 5.31 3.46 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 3.48 3.30
Diluted EPS 5.31 3.46 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm
