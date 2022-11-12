Tega Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.19 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.19 crore in September 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 230.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 22.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.86 crore in September 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in September 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 539.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.66% returns over the last 6 months