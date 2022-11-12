English
    Tega Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.19 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 276.19 crore in September 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 230.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 22.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.86 crore in September 2022 up 47.04% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2021.

    Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in September 2021.

    Tega Industries shares closed at 539.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.66% returns over the last 6 months

    Tega Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations276.19244.45230.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations276.19244.45230.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.65106.68101.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.06-5.73-4.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.4138.5436.98
    Depreciation9.649.1410.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.0858.7856.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4737.0429.20
    Other Income6.75-3.281.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2233.7631.19
    Interest4.874.972.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.3528.7928.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.3528.7928.62
    Tax11.876.726.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.4822.0721.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.4822.0721.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.880.980.65
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.3523.0522.55
    Equity Share Capital66.2966.2966.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.333.483.30
    Diluted EPS5.313.46--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.333.483.30
    Diluted EPS5.313.46--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

