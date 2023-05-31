Tega Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 396.41 crore, up 36.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.41 crore in March 2023 up 36.67% from Rs. 290.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.26 crore in March 2023 up 58.05% from Rs. 48.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2023 up 34.53% from Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.37 in March 2022.

Tega Industries shares closed at 817.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.71% over the last 12 months.