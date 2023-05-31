English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tega Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 396.41 crore, up 36.67% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 396.41 crore in March 2023 up 36.67% from Rs. 290.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.26 crore in March 2023 up 58.05% from Rs. 48.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2023 up 34.53% from Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022.

    Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.37 in March 2022.

    Tega Industries shares closed at 817.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.71% over the last 12 months.

    Tega Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations396.41296.93290.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations396.41296.93290.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials168.18128.59110.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.765.5514.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.2239.5336.39
    Depreciation12.0610.369.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.4355.9658.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.7756.9459.84
    Other Income6.6510.5712.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.4167.5172.26
    Interest3.195.097.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.2262.4264.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.2262.4264.67
    Tax18.3215.1516.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.9047.2748.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.9047.2748.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.351.110.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates77.2648.3748.88
    Equity Share Capital66.3566.2966.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.657.307.37
    Diluted EPS11.627.267.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.657.307.37
    Diluted EPS11.627.267.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Industrial Equipments #Results #TEGA industries
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm