Tega Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.07 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.07 crore in June 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 244.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.39 crore in June 2023 down 7.19% from Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.47 crore in June 2023 up 10.65% from Rs. 42.90 crore in June 2022.

Tega Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.48 in June 2022.

Tega Industries shares closed at 1,077.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.65% returns over the last 6 months and 118.83% over the last 12 months.