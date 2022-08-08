 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tega Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.45 crore, up 41.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.45 crore in June 2022 up 41.13% from Rs. 173.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2022 up 93.98% from Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.90 crore in June 2022 up 44.54% from Rs. 29.68 crore in June 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 476.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.57% returns over the last 6 months

Tega Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 244.45 290.05 248.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 244.45 290.05 248.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.68 110.99 106.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.73 14.95 0.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.54 36.39 31.63
Depreciation 9.14 9.11 9.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.78 58.78 54.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.04 59.84 45.10
Other Income -3.28 12.42 8.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.76 72.26 53.68
Interest 4.97 7.59 4.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.79 64.67 49.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.79 64.67 49.11
Tax 6.72 16.54 8.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.07 48.13 40.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.07 48.13 40.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.98 0.76 0.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.05 48.88 41.18
Equity Share Capital 66.29 66.29 57.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.48 7.37 7.27
Diluted EPS 3.46 7.34 6.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.48 7.37 7.03
Diluted EPS 3.46 7.34 6.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
