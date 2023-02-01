 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tega Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.93 crore, up 15.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 296.93 crore in December 2022 up 15.19% from Rs. 257.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.37 crore in December 2022 up 44.03% from Rs. 33.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 54.62 crore in December 2021.

Tega Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 296.93 276.19 257.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 296.93 276.19 257.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.59 125.65 114.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.55 -9.06 -3.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.53 42.41 35.03
Depreciation 10.36 9.64 8.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.96 63.08 61.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.94 44.47 42.12
Other Income 10.57 6.75 3.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.51 51.22 45.74
Interest 5.09 4.87 2.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.42 46.35 43.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.42 46.35 43.31
Tax 15.15 11.87 10.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.27 34.48 32.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.27 34.48 32.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.11 0.88 0.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.37 35.35 33.59
Equity Share Capital 66.29 66.29 66.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.30 5.33 5.73
Diluted EPS 7.26 5.31 5.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.30 5.33 5.73
Diluted EPS 7.26 5.31 5.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
