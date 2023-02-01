Tega Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.93 crore, up 15.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.93 crore in December 2022 up 15.19% from Rs. 257.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.37 crore in December 2022 up 44.03% from Rs. 33.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 54.62 crore in December 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.73 in December 2021.

Read More