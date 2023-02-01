English
    Tega Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.93 crore, up 15.19% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 296.93 crore in December 2022 up 15.19% from Rs. 257.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.37 crore in December 2022 up 44.03% from Rs. 33.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 54.62 crore in December 2021.

    Tega Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations296.93276.19257.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations296.93276.19257.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.59125.65114.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.55-9.06-3.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.5342.4135.03
    Depreciation10.369.648.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.9663.0861.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.9444.4742.12
    Other Income10.576.753.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.5151.2245.74
    Interest5.094.872.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.4246.3543.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.4246.3543.31
    Tax15.1511.8710.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.2734.4832.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.2734.4832.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.110.880.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.3735.3533.59
    Equity Share Capital66.2966.2966.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.305.335.73
    Diluted EPS7.265.315.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.305.335.73
    Diluted EPS7.265.315.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited