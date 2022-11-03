Teesta Agro Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.32 crore, up 59.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Teesta Agro Industries. are:Net Sales at Rs 58.32 crore in September 2022 up 59.3% from Rs. 36.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 76.03% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.
Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2021.
|Teesta Agro Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.32
|74.63
|36.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.32
|74.63
|36.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.42
|97.94
|29.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.94
|-30.60
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.36
|1.97
|1.99
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.47
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.50
|4.19
|3.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.54
|0.65
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.57
|0.65
|0.80
|Interest
|0.08
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.49
|0.55
|0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.49
|0.55
|0.70
|Tax
|0.41
|0.15
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.08
|0.40
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.08
|0.40
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|5.61
|5.61
|5.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|0.72
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|0.72
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|0.72
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|0.72
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited