English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Teesta Agro Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.32 crore, up 59.3% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Teesta Agro Industries. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.32 crore in September 2022 up 59.3% from Rs. 36.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 76.03% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

    Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2021.

    Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)

    Close
    Teesta Agro Industries.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.3274.6336.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.3274.6336.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.4297.9429.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.94-30.600.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.361.971.99
    Depreciation0.560.470.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.504.193.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.540.650.65
    Other Income0.03--0.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.570.650.80
    Interest0.080.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.490.550.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.490.550.70
    Tax0.410.150.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.080.400.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.080.400.54
    Equity Share Capital5.615.615.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.940.720.96
    Diluted EPS1.940.720.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.940.720.96
    Diluted EPS1.940.720.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Teesta Agro Ind #Teesta Agro Industries.
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm