Teesta Agro Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.32 crore, up 59.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.32 crore in September 2022 up 59.3% from Rs. 36.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 76.03% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2021.