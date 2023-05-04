Teesta Agro Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.63 crore, down 17.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Teesta Agro Industries. are:Net Sales at Rs 31.63 crore in March 2023 down 17.63% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 up 54.84% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 9.77% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2022.
Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in March 2022.
|Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)
|Teesta Agro Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.63
|116.90
|38.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.63
|116.90
|38.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.70
|104.14
|22.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.77
|1.34
|2.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.17
|1.85
|2.95
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.37
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.21
|4.72
|6.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.77
|4.48
|4.36
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.79
|4.48
|4.36
|Interest
|0.08
|0.22
|1.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.71
|4.26
|2.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.71
|4.26
|2.56
|Tax
|0.83
|1.19
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.88
|3.07
|1.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.88
|3.07
|1.86
|Equity Share Capital
|5.61
|5.61
|5.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.18
|5.52
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|5.18
|5.52
|3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.18
|5.52
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|5.18
|5.52
|3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited