English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Teesta Agro Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.63 crore, down 17.63% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Teesta Agro Industries. are:Net Sales at Rs 31.63 crore in March 2023 down 17.63% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 up 54.84% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 9.77% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2022.
    Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in March 2022.Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)
    Teesta Agro Industries.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.63116.9038.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.63116.9038.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.70104.1422.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.771.342.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.171.852.95
    Depreciation0.550.370.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.214.726.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.774.484.36
    Other Income0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.794.484.36
    Interest0.080.221.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.714.262.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.714.262.56
    Tax0.831.190.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.883.071.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.883.071.86
    Equity Share Capital5.615.615.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.185.523.34
    Diluted EPS5.185.523.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.185.523.34
    Diluted EPS5.185.523.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Teesta Agro Ind #Teesta Agro Industries.
    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am