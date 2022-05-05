 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Teesta Agro Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore, up 90.48% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Teesta Agro Industries. are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore in March 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 20.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 up 52.46% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2022 up 126.89% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2021.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2021.

Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)

Teesta Agro Industries.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.40 80.62 20.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.40 80.62 20.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.01 58.03 13.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.50 11.12 -1.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.95 2.10 2.08
Depreciation 0.45 0.45 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.13 4.06 4.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.36 4.86 1.55
Other Income -- 0.19 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.36 5.05 1.66
Interest 1.80 0.10 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.56 4.95 1.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.56 4.95 1.45
Tax 0.70 1.41 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.86 3.54 1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.86 3.54 1.22
Equity Share Capital 5.61 5.61 5.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.34 6.37 2.20
Diluted EPS 3.34 6.37 2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.34 6.37 2.20
Diluted EPS 3.34 6.37 2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Teesta Agro Ind #Teesta Agro Industries.
first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.