Teesta Agro Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore, up 90.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore in March 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 20.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 up 52.46% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2022 up 126.89% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2021.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2021.

Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)