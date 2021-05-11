Teesta Agro Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.16 crore, down 78.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.16 crore in March 2021 down 78.61% from Rs. 94.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021 down 61.39% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2021 down 67.53% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2020.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.68 in March 2020.

Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)