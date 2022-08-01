Teesta Agro Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.63 crore, up 313.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.63 crore in June 2022 up 313.31% from Rs. 18.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 22.87% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)