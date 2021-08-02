Teesta Agro Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.06 crore, up 34.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.06 crore in June 2021 up 34.56% from Rs. 13.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 51.23% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021 up 9.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2020.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)