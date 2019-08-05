Teesta Agro Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.57 crore, down 3.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.57 crore in June 2019 down 3.37% from Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2019 up 18.45% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2018.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2018.

Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.95 on July 22, 2019 (BSE)