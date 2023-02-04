Teesta Agro Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.90 crore, up 45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.90 crore in December 2022 up 45% from Rs. 80.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2022 down 13.28% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2021.