    Teesta Agro Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.90 crore, up 45% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Teesta Agro Industries. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.90 crore in December 2022 up 45% from Rs. 80.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2022 down 13.28% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2021.

    Teesta Agro Industries.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.9058.3280.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.9058.3280.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.1432.4258.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.3418.9411.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.851.362.10
    Depreciation0.370.560.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.723.504.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.481.544.86
    Other Income--0.030.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.481.575.05
    Interest0.220.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.261.494.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.261.494.95
    Tax1.190.411.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.071.083.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.071.083.54
    Equity Share Capital5.615.615.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.521.946.37
    Diluted EPS5.521.946.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.521.946.37
    Diluted EPS5.521.946.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
