Teesta Agro Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore, up 114.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore in December 2021 up 114.93% from Rs. 37.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021 up 233.96% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2021 up 203.87% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2020.

Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)