Teesta Agro Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.51 crore, down 7.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.51 crore in December 2020 down 7.97% from Rs. 40.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020 up 29.27% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020 up 17.53% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2019.

Teesta Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2019.

Teesta Agro Ind shares closed at 19.30 on September 30, 2019 (BSE)