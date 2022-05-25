TechNVision Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in March 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 188.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

TechNVision shares closed at 256.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)