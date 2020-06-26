TechNVision Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, up 41.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in March 2020 up 41.08% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 46.44% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 15.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

TechNVision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2019.

TechNVision shares closed at 225.00 on June 12, 2020 (BSE)