TechNVision Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 36.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in March 2019 up 36.68% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 1131.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

TechNVision shares closed at 146.00 on May 16, 2019 (BSE)