TechNVision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, down 25.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 25.15% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 117.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

TechNVision Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.64 3.42 4.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.64 3.42 4.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.72 2.59 3.63
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.68 0.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.05 0.21
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.05 0.21
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.05 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.05 0.17
Tax -0.01 0.01 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.04 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.04 0.12
Equity Share Capital 6.28 6.28 6.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.06 0.19
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.06 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.06 0.19
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.06 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited