TechNVision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, down 25.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 25.15% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 117.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
TechNVision shares closed at 179.05 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|TechNVision Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.64
|3.42
|4.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.64
|3.42
|4.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.72
|2.59
|3.63
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|0.68
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.21
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited