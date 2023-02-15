TechNVision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, down 25.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 25.15% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 117.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.