    TechNVision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, down 25.15% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 25.15% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 117.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    TechNVision shares closed at 179.05 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.53% over the last 12 months.

    TechNVision Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.643.424.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.643.424.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.722.593.63
    Depreciation0.110.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.680.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.050.21
    Other Income0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.050.21
    Interest0.000.000.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.050.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.050.17
    Tax-0.010.010.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.040.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.040.12
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.060.19
    Diluted EPS-0.030.060.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.060.19
    Diluted EPS-0.030.060.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
