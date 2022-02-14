TechNVision Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, up 31.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in December 2021 up 31.44% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 242.94% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

TechNVision shares closed at 214.60 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.08% returns over the last 6 months and 49.03% over the last 12 months.