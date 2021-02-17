TechNVision Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in December 2020 up 18.93% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 12.38% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 6.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

TechNVision shares closed at 158.65 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months