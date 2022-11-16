English
    TechNVision Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore in September 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 32.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 880% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 109.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.

    TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

    TechNVision shares closed at 290.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 12 months.

    TechNVision Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.5934.6132.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.5934.6132.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.6720.1416.29
    Depreciation0.270.250.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.5413.8115.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.120.410.44
    Other Income-0.100.01-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.010.430.42
    Interest0.000.010.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.010.420.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.010.420.35
    Tax0.030.220.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.980.200.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.980.200.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.980.200.10
    Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.560.320.16
    Diluted EPS1.560.320.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.560.320.16
    Diluted EPS1.560.320.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

