TechNVision Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore in September 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 32.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 880% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 109.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.

TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

TechNVision shares closed at 290.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 12 months.