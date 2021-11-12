TechNVision Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.49 crore, up 48.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.49 crore in September 2021 up 48.48% from Rs. 21.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021 down 95.59% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021 down 74.37% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2020.

TechNVision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2020.

TechNVision shares closed at 213.00 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)