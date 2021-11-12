MARKET NEWS

TechNVision Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.49 crore, up 48.48% Y-o-Y

November 12, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.49 crore in September 2021 up 48.48% from Rs. 21.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021 down 95.59% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021 down 74.37% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2020.

TechNVision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2020.

Close

TechNVision shares closed at 213.00 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)

TechNVision Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations32.4921.7821.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations32.4921.7821.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.2915.9913.06
Depreciation0.190.160.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.568.966.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.44-3.332.27
Other Income-0.020.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.42-3.322.27
Interest0.060.02--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.35-3.352.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.35-3.352.27
Tax0.250.310.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.10-3.662.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.10-3.662.27
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.10-3.662.27
Equity Share Capital6.286.286.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.16-5.833.61
Diluted EPS0.16-5.833.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.16-5.833.61
Diluted EPS0.16-5.833.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2021 02:33 pm

