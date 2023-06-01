TechNVision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.01 crore, up 21.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.01 crore in March 2023 up 21.37% from Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 12.8% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 12.56% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.

TechNVision EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.49 in March 2022.

TechNVision shares closed at 207.50 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months