TechNVision Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.62 crore, up 73.23% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TechNVision Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.62 crore in March 2022 up 73.23% from Rs. 19.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022 up 167.04% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022 up 180.75% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2021.

TechNVision EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.19 in March 2021.

TechNVision shares closed at 256.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

TechNVision Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.62 30.78 19.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.62 30.78 19.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.22 13.25 9.82
Depreciation 0.24 0.22 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.50 4.26 14.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.66 13.05 -4.97
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.66 13.05 -4.97
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.60 12.98 -4.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.60 12.98 -4.99
Tax 0.16 0.34 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.44 12.65 -5.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.44 12.65 -5.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.44 12.65 -5.14
Equity Share Capital 6.28 6.28 6.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.49 20.15 -8.19
Diluted EPS 5.49 20.15 -8.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.49 20.15 -8.19
Diluted EPS 5.49 20.15 -8.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
